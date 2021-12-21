BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the north metro are investigating after someone was found bleeding and in need of help Tuesday afternoon.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a call of a person needing help on the 6600 block of Ronald Place. Officers provided the person with medical aid before an ambulance took them to a hospital.
A search warrant was executed at a home nearby. It’s unclear yet if anything was found or if anyone was taken into custody.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and there’s no threat to the public.
