MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Isanti County man has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison for coercing a minor into creating sexually explicit videos.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota announced that 39-year-old Russell James Anderson-Baldwin was sentenced to 288 months in prison – 24 years – followed by 25 years of supervised release.
Anderson-Baldwin used online messaging apps, including Instagram and Snapchat, to communicate with a minor victim, according to court documents. He then coerced the minor to produce child pornography. The offenses occurred between December 2019 and August 2020.
Authorities say nearly 300 sexually explicit videos of the minor were created. Investigators found around 140 other sexually explicit images and videos of other minor victims.
Anderson-Baldwin was required to register as a sex offender following a January 2020 conviction for possessing child pornography. He was on probation when he committed the production of child pornography offense.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says the case was bought as part of a Project Safe Childhood, a "nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse." More information here.
