MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light snow is moving through northern Minnesota Tuesday morning, and it’s headed for the Twin Cities as well.
Areas north of Interstate 94 are expected to get anywhere from 2 to 4 inches, while the Twin Cities will see less than an inch. The best chance for snow in the metro is between 8 a.m. and noon, and by the afternoon things will dry out.
Tuesday’s high for the Twin Cities will be in the upper teens or lower 20s. The wind will pick up during the afternoon, making it feel a bit cooler.
Things will warm up slightly on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a chance for a rain-snow mix on Christmas Eve.
Then on the tail end of Christmas Day on Saturday, especially in northern Minnesota, we could see a changeover to some snow that could give you a few more fresh inches of snow cover. And it looks like we’ll be turning more seasonable with that storm as well.
