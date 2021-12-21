ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that eight construction projects in different areas of the state will receive $18 million to improve transportation infrastructure.

The funding comes from the state’s Transportation Economic Development program, which selects transportation infrastructure projects that support economic growth and job development through a collaboration between MnDOT, the Department of Economic Development and local government, said the release.

“The projects create new connections to current and future jobs, improve safety and support efficient routes for commercial haulers to move goods,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Four of the projects are in the Twin Cities Metro area, and four in Greater Minnesota will improve connections for people and improve each of the communities.”

The projects selected are listed below:

Greater Minnesota • City of Monticello ($469,000) – Improve the Highway 25/Broadway Street (County Road 75) intersection in downtown Monticello to eliminate a larger-vehicle bottleneck and support redevelopment in downtown. May assist in attracting 110 new jobs in downtown Monticello. Total project cost is $670,000. • Wadena County ($350,000) – Realign the Highway 10/County Road 92 intersection in Wadena to improve access to the new Tri-County Health Care Facility. The project will improve sight distance, add turn lanes and support the regional nature of the new hospital and clinic, and may help attract 86 new jobs to the location. Total project cost is $500,000. • Carlton County ($400,000) – Construct a reduced conflict intersection at the Highway 210/County Road 61 intersection, located between Carlton and Cloquet. The project will improve safety and access to a commercial area, a transit garage on the Fond du lac Indian Reservation and a new Justice Center located near the site. The project will retain or help create an estimated 23 new jobs in the area. Total project cost is $520,000. • Douglas County ($1.19 million) – Install a roundabout at the I-94/Highway 27/County Road 46/County Road 45 intersection in Alexandria to improve heavy truck access and reduce crashes. The intersection provides access to many businesses, and the Alexandria Airport is located nearby. The project may help attract 188 new jobs to the location. The project award is contingent upon completion of an Intersection Control Evaluation. Total project cost is $1.7 million. Twin Cities Metro Area • Carver County ($3 million) – Improve Highway 41 (Chestnut Street)/County Road 10 (Engler Boulevard) intersection in Chaska, enhance mobility and safety on both highways and make other improvements to support local and regional economic development. An anticipated 130 new jobs will be created within the next five years. Total cost of the project is $19 million. • City of Blaine ($4.6 million) – Construct new section of frontage road west of Highway 65 between 99th Avenue and 109th Avenue as part of a larger corridor improvement effort. The project will improve traffic flow on multiple roads, expand access for multiple modes of transportation and improve safety along two miles of Highway 65 through the city of Blaine. The project could support new commercial development and up to 535 new jobs. The total project cost is $111 million. • City of Burnsville ($3.1 million) – Construct ramp from southbound I-35W to Buck Hill Road and County Road 42 near the Burnsville Center Redevelopment Area. The new exit ramp will support redevelopment in the area and as many as 350 new jobs in the next five years. The total project cost is $5 million. • City of Maple Grove ($5 million) – Complete the westbound Highway 610 to eastbound I-94 connection included in the original Highway 610/I-94 interchange design. The project will improve access to a rapidly developing area and support 10,000 new or existing jobs within five years. The total project cost is $54 million.

The release says an additional $2 million in TED funding for projects in Greater Minnesota will be made available in late 2022.

