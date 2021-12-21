(credit: CBS)
Title: Newscast Producer/Content Producer
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- A dynamic producer to passionately work with WCCO’s team of anchors, reporters, photographers, editors and other journalists.
- This content creator will spend time in the control room as well as the field.
- Understands the importance of executing strong breaking news and weather coverage.
- Responsible for originating, researching, writing, producing and editing stories.
- Always has ideas to push stories forward and deliver meaningful, memorable and distinctive news that touches our community.
- Conduct necessary interviews.
- Meet all production deadlines.
- Ensure newscast’s timeliness, accuracy, fairness, quality and compliance with all FCC requirements and CBS standards.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum two years’ experience as a producer in commercial television news.
- Must love mornings!
- Must have strong writing, videography and non-linear editing experience; MMJ skills preferred.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Naturally curious and competitive leader; strong organizational and communication skills, conversational writing, as well as effectiveness working in teams and on tight deadlines.
- iNews, Tagboard, Grass Valley Stratus/Edius, Ross Overdrive.
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications preferred.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.