By WCCO-TV Staff
Originally published Dec. 20, 2021

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Some Twin Cities students walked out of class Monday after they say a teacher used a racial slur.

Students at Park High School in Cottage Grove stood outside with signs to protest what they call “countless racially-motivated incidents” by teachers and staff. One student told WCCO a teacher recently called another student the n-word.

The South Washington County School District says they had several complaints about a teacher last week, and that teacher no longer works with the district.

The Park High School Black Student Union organized Monday’s walkout.