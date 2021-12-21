Originally published Dec. 20, 2021
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Some Twin Cities students walked out of class Monday after they say a teacher used a racial slur.
Students at Park High School in Cottage Grove stood outside with signs to protest what they call “countless racially-motivated incidents” by teachers and staff. One student told WCCO a teacher recently called another student the n-word.
The South Washington County School District says they had several complaints about a teacher last week, and that teacher no longer works with the district.
The Park High School Black Student Union organized Monday’s walkout.
