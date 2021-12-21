SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Shakopee Fire Department said eight family members were evaluated at the hospital after a carbon monoxide poisoning call early Tuesday morning.
All eight were conscious and alert, and mid-range levels of carbon monoxide were found in their blood.
The family called 911 when three of them began feeling ill. The fire department checked and cleared the home. Officials said there were no carbon monoxide detectors in the home.
The fire department reminded residents to test detectors regularly and change batteries at least once a year.
