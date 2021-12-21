CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) —  A woman has died after being struck in a hit-and-run Monday night. Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to a fatal hit-and-run crash at Third Street East and White Bear Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, medics had already transported the 34-year-old woman to Regions Hospital where she later died of significant head trauma, said the report.

Officer say they found bits and pieces of what appeared to be headlights from a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle has not been found.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5693.