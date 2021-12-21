NWS Says 16 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Unprecedented Winter StormLast week's storm marked the first December tornadoes on record in Minnesota.

MN Weather: 1st Day Of Winter Brings Snow, Good Chance For White ChristmasLight snow is moving through northeastern Minnesota and the metro area as Tuesday morning welcomes the official start of winter.

Plenty Of Outdoor Winter Fun To Be Had In Twin Cities Over The HolidaysWinter officially starts Tuesday, but after a rollercoaster of weather last week melted a lot of Minnesota’s snow, it doesn't quite look like it.

'Lucky To Be Alive': 9 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking Minnesota's 1st December TornadoesMinnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornado in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power. Now, nine tornadoes have been confirmed.

From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, 'Unusual' And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate ChangeFrom record-setting snowfall and record warmth, to the first-recorded tornadoes in December, it was an unprecedented week of weather in Minnesota.