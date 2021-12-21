CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Cochran Park, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bronze goose statue stolen from a St. Paul park has reappeared — at a recycling center.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the statue was reported stolen from its pedestal in a fountain in Cochran Park on Sunday. It’s unclear when it was actually removed.

The 28-inch high statue turned up at a St. Paul recycling center on Monday and turned up over to city staff.

The base sustained minor damage but the statue itself was unharmed. An investigation continues.

