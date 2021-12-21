MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Vikings players have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Dalvin Cook and safety Harrison Smith will be headed to Las Vegas in February, the NFL announced Monday.
Jefferson is now 2-for-2 in Pro Bowl voting in his young career. The sophomore receiver passed Randy Moss Monday night for the most receiving yards for a Viking in his first two seasons. He has 2,735 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career, with 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
This is Cook’s third straight Pro Bowl nod. He’s up to 1,288 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season, despite missing three games.
Smith, the longest-tenured Viking, is now a six-time Pro Bowler. He made it every year from 2015-2019. He has one interception and three sacks this season.
Despite having arguably the best season of his career, quarterback Kirk Cousins was not elected to the Pro Bowl. Cousins has completed 66.1% of his passes for 3,656 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Kick returner Kene Nwangwu, who is the first player since 2015 to score multiple kickoff return touchdowns in a season, was also not selected.
The Vikings are 7-7 after a listless road win over the Chicago Bears Monday night. FiveThirtyEight gives them a 29% chance of making the playoffs.
The Pro Bowl is scheduled to be played Feb. 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.