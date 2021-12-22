CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Blaine News, Blaine Police, Burglary, Local TV, Shooting

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a woman was shot in the leg while walking into her Blaine home Wednesday night by a fleeing thief who tried to steal her Christmas presents.

It happened at about 8 p.m. at a home on the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Police say the homeowners had left for an hour, and when they returned and entered their home, a burglar ran out and fired a shot at them, striking the woman.

(credit: CBS)

The victim’s injury is not life threatening, and she’s in stable condition Wednesday night at an area hospital.

Police say they set up a perimeter in the area, but the suspect is still at large. Investigators don’t believe the homeowners were singled out for any reason. The thief fled without any of their presents.