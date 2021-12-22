MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed the seven family members who were found dead inside a home in Moorhead over the weekend.
The Moorhead Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that preliminary blood examination results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office showed lethal levels of carbon monoxide in the victims.
The deceased included three children and four adults. They were found dead inside a residence on the 4400 block of 13th Street South on Saturday. A relative found the bodies during a welfare check and called 911.
The relative who found the victims told WCCO-TV that the deceased are a couple who have three kids, along with an uncle and a niece. They moved to Minnesota from Honduras in 2013. The children attended Moorhead High School and Reinertsen Elementary.
According to police, investigators found two sources that produce carbon monoxide in the home. The first was the furnace, the second was Kia van in the garage. However, investigators couldn’t reproduce a malfunction with the furnace that sent carbon monoxide into the home. Likewise, the van seemed to be functioning properly, aside from a dead battery.
More tests are being conducted to determine the presence of hydrogen cyanide, which comes from the exhaust issued by a motor vehicle. This test can take up to eight weeks to get results.
Investigators say the last building inspection on the home came in September of 2020, adding that no issues were found with the installed detectors. In searching the home, detectives found one carbon monoxide detector in the laundry room cabinet with its battery removed. The other sensors in the home were smoke detectors.
