MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lindsay Whalen is on an elite list — one that puts her in line for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
She is one of this year’s nominees, making her eligible for the upcoming class of 2022. It’s her first year of eligibility.
The former Lynx player retired from professional basketball at the end of the 2018 season. She led the Lynx to four WNBA championships.
Whalen has the third-most assists in WNBA history and is a top 20 scorer as well.
The Hutchinson native now coaches the women’s basketball team for the University of Minnesota, her alma mater.
