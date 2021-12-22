LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in eastern Minnesota said “thieves went on a crime spree” Wednesday morning that included stealing a car.
The Lakes Area Police Department said the spree happened in Lindstrom between 3:30 and 7 a.m.
Police said the suspects committed a burglary, stole a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and broke into other cars.
The string of incidents happened on Park Street, Akerson Street, Neal Avenue and 295th Street.
The stolen Suburban has license plates reading 3NH183, and a “13 FISHING” window sticker, police said.
Anyone with information about the spree is asked to call 651-257-0622.
