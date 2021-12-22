MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hutchinson man accused of dragging a police officer with his truck and hitting him with a hammer learned his fate in court on Wednesday.

The assault was captured on camera in April.

Officer Steven Sickmann was on the side of a truck driven by 61-year-old Luke Oeltjenbruns. The officers were trying to stop him after he assaulted an employee at a Menards, who had asked him to wear a mask.

Oeltjenbruns ignored the officers’ orders to get out of the vehicle, even at gunpoint, and Sickmann reached in to get Oeltjenbruns out, at which time he grabbed the officer’s arm and took off. Oeltjenbruns also hit the officer on the head with a hammer.

Sickmann needed eight metal staples on his head and had a large abrasion on his right arm.

In court on Wednesday morning, Oeltjenbruns’ wife and his attorney pointed out that he suffers from PTSD due to his time in the military and has mental health issues, and no prior criminal history.

“You know that you committed serious offenses. You endangered the lives of the victims – Officer Sickmann, Mr. Anthony Wagner, and potentially your own life,” said Judge Jody Winters.

Winters sentenced Oeltjenbruns to a year in jail with credit for time already served. He will also be on probation for 10 years and must pay restitution, in addition to writing a letter of apology to the victims. Community service and therapy are also required.

The judge added that any violation of probation could result in Oeltjenbruns serving a years-long prison term.