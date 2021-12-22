MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is off to a cold and fairly quiet start, but warmer temperatures and possible snow are in the forecast.
The Twin Cities were in the single digits in the morning hours, and parts of northern Minnesota were below zero. Temperatures will climb to the upper 20s by the afternoon.
It will be even warmer Thursday, with a high of 35 in the metro and temperatures closer to 40 degrees in southern Minnesota.
With temperatures climbing above freezing, some of the snow on the ground will begin to melt. But with a chance for snow on Saturday, we could still be looking at a white Christmas.
Christmas Eve will be a very mild day, with temperatures nearing 40 in the Twin Cities. They’ll dip back down heading into the weekend.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband
- Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict
- ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove
- How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?