MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say that they’re working to fix a computer issue that’s affecting multiple Minnesota agencies, effectively locking some state employees from accessing their work accounts.
Minnesota IT Services said in a statement Wednesday that the issue has been identified and it is working with vendors to restore service. The agency did not specify which state departments were affected by the issue.
According to officials, the issue, which was brought to their attention midday Tuesday, is preventing some state employees from logging into their work accounts. For remote workers, the only way they can work is by accessing those accounts.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
