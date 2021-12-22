MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota State Senator is calling on Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign, after he pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree DWI following a rollover crash in central Minnesota earlier this month.
Hutchinson, 41, was sentenced to two years’ probation on Monday. He was ordered to pay $610 in fines and fees but will not have to serve any time in jail. He will have to complete chemical assessment as part of his sentencing, have no alcohol or controlled substance violations, no driver’s license violations, and submit to random testing.
DFL State Sen. Omar Fateh, who started representing parts of south Minneapolis in January, tweeted on Tuesday that “It’s time to break the silence on Sheriff Hutch’s DWI.”
“Many have lost their job or gone to jail for this exact offense,” he continued. “I believe in second chances when it comes to chemical dependency, but the path to redemption requires accountability. Today, the right thing to do is resign.”
Hutchinson faced four misdemeanor counts: fourth-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours, and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol. After pleading guilty to the DWI, the remaining charges were dismissed as, under Minnesota law, he could only be convicted of one DWI offense related to an incident.
According to his attorney, the state trooper told Hutchinson that he is “lucky to be alive” after the crash on Dec. 8. The sheriff was the only person in the vehicle – a Hennepin County-owned Ford Explorer – and investigators found his blood alcohol level at .13, as determined by a urine sample.
Hutchinson released a statement admitting to drinking and driving after the crash, calling his decision “inexcusable.”
