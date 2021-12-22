MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Moorhead police will be discussing on Wednesday afternoon the latest autopsy results of the seven family members who were found dead inside a home over the weekend.
Police will be discussing a recent blood analysis of the victims during a 4:30 p.m. press conference at the Clay County Law Enforcement Center.
The deceased included three children and four adults. They were found dead inside a residence on the 4400 block of 13th Street South on Saturday. A relative found the bodies during a welfare check and called 911.
The city of Moorhead identified the victims as 5-year-old Marbely Hernandez, 7-year-old Mike Hernandez, 16-year-old Breylin Hernandez, 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 34-year-old Marleny Pinto and 37-year-old Belin Hernandez.
The initial autopsy ruled out an obvious trauma as the cause of death, according to the report. The blood samples from the victims were transported to a lab for further examination.
The relative who found the deceased told WCCO-TV that the victims are a couple who have three kids, along with an uncle and a niece. They moved to Minnesota from Honduras in 2013.
The children attended Moorhead High School and Reinertsen Elementary. Grief counselors were on hand Monday for students in the school district.
The investigation is ongoing.
WCCO will update the story with blood analysis details, so check back for more.
