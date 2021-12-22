NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police searched North St. Paul High School Wednesday morning after a juvenile who was not enrolled at the school reportedly entered the building.
Principal Kevin Wolff said that the school implemented a “no transition protocol,” which has since been lifted.
He said that during the lockdown, North St. Paul police swept the building, investigated any possible threat and determined that the juvenile left the school. Administrators also met with a number of students as part of an investigation.
Rumors circulated about a possible weapon in the school, but Wolff said that these were proven to be untrue.
“Student and staff safety is, and always will be, our primary concern,” the principal wrote in a letter to parents. “I want to thank North St. Paul Police and North staff for their due diligence in resolving this situation.”
