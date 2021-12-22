ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side, but they’re still in need of the suspect’s vehicle.
Police say 34-year-old My Ger Vang was struck by a white 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan while walking near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Third Street East at about 8:30 p.m. The driver fled, and Vang later died at Regions Hospital.
The next evening, a 65-year-old man entered police headquarters to confess to the deadly crash. Police say he declined to locate the minivan before he was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. He’s being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged with a crime.
Police say they need the van to bolster their case against the driver. The van has Minnesota license plates BFV-851. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5693.
