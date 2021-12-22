Originally published Dec. 21, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, his wife and his son have all tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.

“It’s disappointing, I was looking forward to Christmas with my relatives, my family,” Walz said. “But those things will have to wait.”

Minnesotans, I want to share that yesterday, my 9th grade son tested positive for COVID-19. Gwen and I were both tested that same day, and after initially testing negative in the morning, last night we received positive COVID-19 tests. pic.twitter.com/j2BhAiT5mN — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 21, 2021

Walz said his son tested positive over the weekend, and he and his wife Gwen both tested positive Monday night. Walz and his wife have no symptoms so far, while his son has mild symptoms.

“As a dad, I’m super concerned, obviously, for my family, but everybody’s doing well,” he said.

The governor said his entire family is fully vaccinated, and he and his wife have received booster shots.

Archie and I wish Tim, Gwen, and Gus a speedy recovery. Thank goodness for vaccines so you don't have serious symptoms. Everyone — listen to the Governor's message: vaccinate, boost, get tested, and take care. https://t.co/VqHSlrBR9f — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) December 21, 2021

He will quarantine for 10 days and “continue to work from home until I test negative for the virus.”

The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show the state has seen 990,047 total positive COVID-19 cases. The death toll stands at 10,197.