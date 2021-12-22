MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota sports fan — not a “fair weather” fan but a die-hard “Minnesota weather” fan — has been captured in full rant mode in a now viral TikTok video.

“You were born here, this is your curse. Suck it up, join the party. The worst party in the history of mankind. But you’re in the party, you’re on the invite list. You can’t get out,” the fan is captured shouting, despite also using a microphone in what appears to be a small classroom.

The video was posted by @therealmisspearson, who describes herself as an eighth-grade teacher, and suggesting the person caught in his angry speech is also a fellow teacher.

“A lesson in loyalty,” the TikTok user captioned the video. “The moments before Winter Break are truly unhinged.”

“Have you ever heard of the song ‘Hotel California’? It should be called ‘Hotel Minnesota,’ because there’s a line in there that’s like, ‘But you can’t ever leave.’ And you can’t, you can’t ever leave. You are a fan of Minnesota sports teams, you don’t have a choice,” the teacher rants. “You can’t say, ‘Oh the Yankees are good.’ Nope, the Yankees are dead to all of us. We have to continue cheering for a team that spends $90 million when others are spending $350 million. We’re done! We’re done here.”

The video has already racked up more than 86,000 likes and 1,600 comments — which is not bad for an account that has just shy of 900 followers.

Among the comments left on the video was one from the Detroit Lions, “Teaching the youths valuable life lessons.” Another, from Sports Illustrated, all-caps replied, “SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.” Meanwhile, someone named Bill simply said, “This man embodies MN sports.”

The video was posted Tuesday, in the wake of a Vikings win, by the way. Not a noble win, according to most everyone, but a win nonetheless.