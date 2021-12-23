ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has announced that the 11th school staff worker has died of COVID-19 this school year.
According to weekly data from the MDH, 19 school staff members and three students have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The data includes public, private and charter schools.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 52 Deaths, 3,378 New Cases Reported Ahead Of Christmas Holiday
“These are numbers we never want to see increase, as each number is a tragic loss and a reminder that this pandemic is not over,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “These unfortunate deaths serve as a reminder to us all to come together and do everything possible, inside our schools and in our communities, to protect each other, especially with new variants emerging.”
Education Minnesota says they ask the MDH to release anonymous summary information about the school staff members who have died and the more than 500 students and staff members who have been hospitalized with COVID-19, said a release. The MDH does not provide specific information about COVID-19 deaths.READ MORE: Omicron Surge Has Businesses, Churches Making Changes To Stay COVID Safe
The state health department’s daily update recorded 3,378 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths Thursday.
MORE NEWS: Gov. Walz Talks Getting COVID, Plans Moving Forward To Fight Omicron
More On WCCO.com:
- Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots Blaine Homeowners While Fleeing
- Analysis Shows Family Members In Moorhead Home Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
- ‘I’m Sure They’re Really Struggling’: Yanez Trial Juror Sheds Light On Pressures Potter Trial Jury May Be Under
- ‘You Were Born Here, This Is Your Curse!’: Teacher Goes On Minnesota Sports Fandom Rant In Viral TikTok
- ‘We Were Blessed’: 12 Single Moms Gifted New Cars Just In Time For Christmas