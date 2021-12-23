MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be another year without a New Year’s Eve dance party at First Avenue.
The iconic Minneapolis venue announced this week that it’s canceling its New Year’s Eve Danceteria. The news comes as Minnesota is seeing a surge in Omicron variant COVID-19 cases.
“We are all tired of the pandemic’s disruptions in our plans and daily life,” the venue said in a statement. “Thank you forever to all the health care professionals, teachers, and front-line workers (we see you, grocery, USPS, service industry, and delivery folks). It also feels unbelievable to be postponing and cancelling concerts and events as we close out 2021, but here we are.”
Those who purchased tickets online or by phone will be refunded within 30 days, management said. Otherwise, people can get refunds at the original point of purchase.
Two other venues under First Avenue’s ownership also postponed or rescheduled their New Year’s Eve events. The Suburbs concert at the Palace Theatre has been rescheduled for Feb. 12 while the “You Outta Know 90s vs 00s” event at the Fine Line has been postponed.
Looking ahead, First Avenue’s management says that they’ll continue to assess upcoming shows on a case-by-base basis and update ticket holders on any changes.
For months, First Avenue and its related establishments have required concert-goers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
