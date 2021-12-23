CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Fire, Liberty Township, Local TV

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Beltrami County say two children are unaccounted for after a residential fire near Bemidji.

Multiple agencies responded to the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road Northwest in Liberty Township around 6:15 a.m. Thursday after a reported fire.

The second floor of the two-story building was fully engulfed when authorities arrived, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Liberty Township is about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.