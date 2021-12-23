CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a Blaine couple was shot at Wednesday night by a fleeing thief who tried to steal their Christmas presents.

It happened at about 8 p.m. at a home on the 8800 block of Jackson Street. Police say the homeowners had left for an hour, and when they returned, they “noticed a light on in a bedroom that they typically do not leave on.”

As they entered the garage, a man ran out the front door. One of the homeowners chased the man through the front yard, and he turned and fired a single shot, police said.

The bullet grazed the male homeowner’s pants and struck the female homeowner’s leg. She was hospitalized, but her injury is not life-threatening, police said.

Officers entered the home and found it “ransacked,” with the couple’s Christmas presents piled up near the door.

Police say they set up a perimeter in the area, but the suspect is still at large. Investigators don’t believe the homeowners were singled out for any reason. The thief fled without any of their presents.