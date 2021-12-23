Guilty Verdict:Jurors have found Kim Potter guilty of two counts of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-girl from Brooklyn Park who was involved in a car crash in Wisconsin Thursday.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says they took a missing person report on Jymirah Jacqueline Chatman, 16, around 6:20 a.m. on Monday.

Police say Chatman was last seen at her home Sunday around 11 p.m. and left a note saying she was leaving, but would return.

(credit: Brooklyn Park Police)

Brooklyn Park investigators determined Thursday that around 4 a.m. on Monday, Chatman was involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wisconsin.

Investigators say Chatman was a passenger in a blue 2002 Toyota Camry that was driven by Jorj Michael Austin, 32, of Detroit, Michigan.

Chatman was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shoes, a black coat with pink fur and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222.

