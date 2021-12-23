MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines has canceled nearly 100 flights on one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year.
The airline announced Thursday that it was cancelling about 90 Christmas Eve flights across the country due to a combination of problematic weather and COVID-19 illness. The situation has left the airline exhausting all options, including last-minute rescheduling of flights. Delta’s full flight schedule for Friday has more than 3,000 flights.
“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” the airline said in a statement. “Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”
It’s yet unclear on how the cancellations are affecting flights in Minnesota, where the Twin Cities is a hub. According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport website, at least one Delta flight to Milwaukee was canceled.
To see Friday’s flights and arrivals at MSP, click here.
