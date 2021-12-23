CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Doug Moore, former anchor at WCCO, has died at the age of 78.

Moore kicked off his career in the Twin Cities in the late ’70s before leaving WCCO for the west coast in 1982. He ended up anchoring at KNTV in San Jose.

He reportedly died with his family by his side.

Moore anchored during the “Moore & Moore” era, alongside longtime WCCO anchor Dave Moore.

