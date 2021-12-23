(credit: LEA SUZUKI/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Doug Moore, former anchor at WCCO, has died at the age of 78.
Moore kicked off his career in the Twin Cities in the late ’70s before leaving WCCO for the west coast in 1982. He ended up anchoring at KNTV in San Jose.
He reportedly died with his family by his side.
It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of my old colleague, Doug Moore.
I sat next to Doug in the newsroom as a rookie. But he never treated me like one. Just a consummate professional.
Doug, you will always be Mr. San Jose. pic.twitter.com/75XOYuR5Gq
— Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) December 21, 2021
Moore anchored during the “Moore & Moore” era, alongside longtime WCCO anchor Dave Moore.