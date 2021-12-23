Vikings Place Dalvin Cook On COVID-19 ReserveA day after Dalvin Cook's backup was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings' star running back has been placed on the list himself.

'You Were Born Here, This Is Your Curse!': Teacher Goes On Minnesota Sports Fandom Rant In Viral TikTok"Suck it up, join the party. The worst party in the history of mankind. But you're in the party, you're on the invite list. You can't get out," the fan is captured shouting, despite also using a microphone in what appears to be a small classroom.

Gophers Beat Green Bay 72-56 For 3rd Straight WinJamison Battle scored 23 points, Payton Willis had 10 of his 14 in the second half and Minnesota got by Green Bay 72-56 on Wednesday.

Adam Thielen's Return May Lift Vikings Ahead Of Matchup Against RamsTwo straight wins have put the Minnesota Vikings back in playoff position. The passing attack has not inspired as much confidence.