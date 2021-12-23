MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews in Minneapolis knocked down a house fire Thursday afternoon less than a block away from George Floyd Square on the city’s south side.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to a multi-unit residential building at 3710 Chicago Avenue, which is just north of George Floyd Square. Crews battled flames near the home’s front door and in a rear kitchen area.
Initially, it was reported that several quadriplegic residents and a dog were in the building. However, crews found that all residents were safe and accounted for.
No on was hurt by the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting four men in finding housing.
