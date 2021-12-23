MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A familiar sound rang outside the doors of the Hennepin County Justice Center Thursday afternoon, as the crowd chanted the name “Daunte Wright” with an intensity heard for months now from Brooklyn Center to Minneapolis. It was later followed by a new chant this group was praying it would be able to yell on this day: Guilty!

Dozens reveled in the guilty verdict for Kim Potter, the former police officer who killed Wright and was convicted on two manslaughter charges. Music, cheers, hugs, and a collective feeling of relief blanked the crowd, only quieting when Wright’s mother joined them.

“Today we have gotten accountability and that’s what we’ve been asking for from the beginning all the way up until today. And that is because of all of you that have stood with us in solidarity,” said Katie Bryant, Wright’s mother. “Minnesota has shown police officers are not going to continue to pull their gun instead of their Taser, and we made this happen.”

Wright’s father praised the prosecution’s effort before turning his gratitude to the mass of people in front of him.

“The love and support is what kept us going. It’s been a lot of nights we thought we couldn’t make it and we were reading messages and stuff from people,” Arbuey Wright said.

After their short press conference, the celebratory sounds resumed with parade-like music, and a parade-like protest through downtown.

Those marching reminded Minneapolis one more time who they’ve been determined to support and that their efforts are far from finished.

“We’re here and we’re gonna continue to push for justice and accountability for all people who are mistreated by police and killed by police unlawfully,” said supporter Ismael Dore.