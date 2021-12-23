MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Dalvin Cook’s backup was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings’ star running back has been placed on the list himself.
The team announced the move Thursday morning. Alexander Mattison, the aforementioned backup, is now set to start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Cook, who has 1,288 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns this season, was named to the Pro Bowl earlier this week.
Mattison spent 10 days on the COVID-19 reserve list and missed the team’s win over the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Third-string running back and return man Kene Nwangwu had 33 yards on three carries in that game. He’s likely to see some more action behind Mattison on Sunday.
The Vikings, at 7-7, are fighting for their playoff lives each and every week from here on out.
