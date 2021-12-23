MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota left a 57-year-old woman dead.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Acacia Trail and Stark Road in Fish Lake Township, which is about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.READ MORE: Kim Potter Trial: A Look At Other High-Profile Police Killings
A passenger in one of the vehicles, Brenda Hanson of Harris, died at the scene. Several other people involved in the crash were hurt but are expected to survive.READ MORE: 'I Was Not Expecting This At All': Family In Need Gifted A Home Just In Time For Christmas
The crash remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: 'This Is A Public Health Issue': Minnesota Hospitals Postpone Nonessential Surgeries Amid COVID Surge
