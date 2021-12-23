Guilty Verdict:Jurors have found Kim Potter guilty of two counts of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota left a 57-year-old woman dead.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Acacia Trail and Stark Road in Fish Lake Township, which is about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, Brenda Hanson of Harris, died at the scene. Several other people involved in the crash were hurt but are expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation.

