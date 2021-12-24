Vikings Place Dalvin Cook On COVID-19 Reserve A day after Dalvin Cook's backup was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings' star running back has been placed on the list himself.

'You Were Born Here, This Is Your Curse!': Teacher Goes On Minnesota Sports Fandom Rant In Viral TikTok"Suck it up, join the party. The worst party in the history of mankind. But you're in the party, you're on the invite list. You can't get out," the fan is captured shouting, despite also using a microphone in what appears to be a small classroom.