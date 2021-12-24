MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The holidays can be tough for people who have fallen on hard times.

That’s why a north Minneapolis woman who experienced homelessness herself years ago made it her mission to spread Christmas cheer to those who need it most.

Lynn Jaspersen, organizer of Bless The Streets, handed out care packages on Christmas Eve to various people outside around the city, offering them also a hug and a prayer. Her friend Kelly also donated gift cards to her project.

“I just think people need to know they are cared about and people think of them, you know?” Kelly said.

David Aguilar-Jimenez, 24, was one of the recipients. He said he has struggled with homelessness for almost a year.

“It just means the world to me having gloves, my hands have been freeing,” Aguilar-Jimenez said. “I’ve been scared I’m going to get frostbite.”

He said even the smallest acts of kindness can make a big difference.

“Even if you come by, smile, wave, have a conversation with me. There’s people who treat us like we are less than human, you know?” Aguilar-Jimenez said. “And it’s nice when people actually treat us like humans.”

Jaspersen said they had so many gift bags they were able to donate to everyone who was at Freedom House in St. Paul and the Union Gospel Mission.