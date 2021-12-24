MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You won’t need an open fire to roast chestnuts, as Christmas Eve is expected to be warmer than usual. OK, maybe it won’t be quite that hot out, but temperatures in the Twin Cities are hovering around the 40-degree mark Friday morning.
The warmth aside, it’s also a cloudy, grey start to the day, with WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak noting that visibility is also down in the southern part of the state, with visibility down to around zero miles in the Rochester area.
Heads-up travelers heading through southern #MNwx: ⚠️ DENSE FOG ADVISORY until Noon today. Visibility will be as low as 1/4 mi or less in the gray-shaded counties. pic.twitter.com/85dm51nmp5
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) December 24, 2021
There was another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve, with rain most likely in central Minnesota. Northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes, but things will dry out by the afternoon.
As we head into Christmas Day, temperatures will cool back down into the upper 20s. On Saturday, much of the state has a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening hours. Another snow possibility moves into the state later Sunday and into the overnight hours.
When all is said and done, the Twin Cities could see nearly 4 inches of snow throughout the long holiday weekend, while areas further north, like Brainerd and Moorhead, could see even more.
Temperatures will drop even lower next week, with subzero overnight lows completely possible.
