AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was observed walking in traffic holding a machete Wednesday afternoon was shot and killed by an officer with the Austin Police Department.
The incident began around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, as officers responded to the area of 7th Street Northwest and 8th Avenue Northwest.
Police said they tried to get the man to comply, but he ducked into a residence. They deployed Tasers in an attempt to get the man into custody, but they proved to be ineffective.
Police say the man was threatening to hurt other people, and retreated into an apartment on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue Northwest.
A standoff ensued that lasted more than 24 hours, and involved officers trying to subdue the man with pepper gas and foam bullets.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the man left the apartment and went to a nearby gas station with officers in tow. In the parking lot, the man, armed with a knife, confronted the officers.
That’s when one of the officers fired, striking the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not yet been identified.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.