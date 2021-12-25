ASHBY, Minn. (WCCO) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed parts of Interstate 94 in west-central Minnesota, according to the state patrol.
The crash took place on eastbound I-94, near exit 77 in Ashby.
Authorities estimate roughly 50 vehicles were involved in the crash, including several semis. There are no fatalities or life-threatening injuries reported.
#MSPcrash I94 EB near exit77 (Ashby) preliminary info: the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash. 1st Trooper on scene estimated 50 vehicles involved including several semis. No fatals or life threatening inj. I94 is temp closed at exit 77 EB. (Part 1)
— Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) December 25, 2021
Exit 77 is temporarily closed.
This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.