By WCCO-TV Staff
ASHBY, Minn. (WCCO) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed parts of Interstate 94 in west-central Minnesota, according to the state patrol.

The crash took place on eastbound I-94, near exit 77 in Ashby.

Authorities estimate roughly 50 vehicles were involved in the crash, including several semis. There are no fatalities or life-threatening injuries reported.

Exit 77 is temporarily closed.

