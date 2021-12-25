ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The man killed in a St. Paul fourplex fire on Wednesday morning has been identified as Arthur Haston.
His death marked the city’s second fire-related fatality in December, and the fourth this year.
The St. Paul Fire Department arrived at the building on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue shortly before 9:45 a.m., after black smoke was reportedly seen pouring out of an upstairs unit.
Haston, 50, died of smoke inhalation, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The manner of his death is still under investigation.