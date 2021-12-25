Originally published Dec. 23, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of 5th Avenue South, in the Field neighborhood.
Two men told officers that they had just gotten out of a vehicle when two young-looking suspects approached them and demanded the car at gunpoint. A confrontation ensured, and the victims ran.
One of the suspects fired at the men and struck one of them. Emergency crews brought the injured man to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.
The suspects ran from the scene, police say. The incident is under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.