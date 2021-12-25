Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day will begin a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday.
After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji.
That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out on this snowfall.
But a second storm will hit on Sunday which looks to impact the metro area, along with most of the state. The system is over the Pacific Ocean as of Saturday morning, which means that snowfall totals are hard to predict at this point.
However, it’ll likely move into the state in the mid-afternoon, and as the evening rolls around the snow will start to develop in the Twin Cities on south, before pushing north to Hinckley and Duluth on Monday morning.
By noon on Monday, the metro has a slight chance of seeing over 4 inches of snow, but there will be higher chances the further north.
There will be another chance for snow on Tuesday, before temperatures drop. On Wednesday, the high temperature will be around seven degrees, and it’ll be the coldest day since February.