MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The woman who was shot and killed Monday in what marked Minneapolis’ 93rd homicide of the year has been identified as Tamara Vandermoon.
Vandermoon, 41, was from Mankato, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Police say the shooting happened on the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue around 7 a.m. They arrived to find a woman shot in the back. Vandermoon was taken to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.
At the time, Minneapolis police did not have much information on the circumstances of the shooting.