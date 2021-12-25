WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident between a Wright County Sheriff’s deputy and an 84-year-old pedestrian.
According to the state patrol, a deputy in a Wright County Sheriff’s Office squad vehicle was responding to a medical emergency Thursday evening before the incident. The deputy struck a pedestrian in a driveway on the 400 block of Main Street North in St. Michael.
The pedestrian – an 84-year-old St. Michael man – suffered fatal injuries.
The deputy, a 37-year-old Otsego man, was not injured.
The road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Department requested that the state patrol investigate the incident.