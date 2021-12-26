MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities holiday tradition has been sidelined by the current COVID-19 surge.
Officials with the Guthrie Theater in downtown Minneapolis announced Sunday afternoon that the remaining scheduled performances of “A Christmas Carol” have been canceled due to “multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of our cast and staff.”
Ticket holders can get refunds at their points of purchase, and can obtain more information by calling the theater’s box office at 612-377-2224.
This setback comes after the renowned theater halted performances for 18 month at the beginning of the pandemic, which officials say resulted in the loss of $28 million in revenue. The theater was also forced to lay off 80% of its staff.
The return of “A Christmas Carol” this season was marked by controversy after an audience member yelled racist slurs just minutes before the first performance began on Nov. 12.
Theater management were criticized by patrons for waiting a week to issue an apology for not immediately speaking out against the remarks.