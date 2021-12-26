MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Minneapolis police officers were hurt on Christmas night when the driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into a squad car while fleeing a traffic stop.
Police say officers were tracking a stolen vehicle via GPS when they stopped the driver near the 3100 block of Columbus Avenue at about 8:16 p.m. Saturday.
When an officer approached the driver’s side window, and another approached the passenger’s side, police say the driver suddenly accelerated into reverse and struck their squad. The officer on the passenger’s side was dragged until they were knocked over by the impact.
The driver fled, but not before a man who was a passenger got out. Police say he was cited and let go. The vehicle was later found abandoned.
Three officers suffered minor injuries. Police are still searching for the driver.