MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading home to the Twin Cities from a holiday destination Sunday, you may want to consider leaving early.
Snow is expected to move into western and southern Minnesota after 4 p.m., hitting the metro right around 7 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner says to expect 2 to 4 inches.
After that, it’ll move into central Minnesota, which is expected to get the heaviest snowfall — around 5 to 7 inches. The snow will continue falling overnight, reaching northern Minnesota by Monday morning.
In addition to the snow, strong wind gusts Sunday night and into Monday morning will complicate travel. Gusts of 30+ mph will be felt across the state.
Temperatures will stay mild Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 30s in the Twin Cities.
There’s another likely round of snow on the way Tuesday, and after that temperatures plummet. Wednesday’s temps will be in the single digits in the Twin Cities. It’ll be our coldest day since February.