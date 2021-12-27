MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man prohibited from carrying a gun was arrested in the Twin Cities the day after Christmas after he accidentally shot himself in the foot.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the suburb just north of Minneapolis. The man drove himself to a local hospital, where he told officers that he accidentally shot himself inside his car on the 8400 block of Sheridan Avenue.
According to police, the man suffered a minor injury and was released from the hospital.
Officers seized the gun and arrested the man because they say he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.