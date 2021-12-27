MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in custody after what police describe as a “domestic related” fatal shooting Monday morning in south Minneapolis, marking the city’s 94th homicide of the year.
Police say it happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 3700 block of Park Avenue. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim after an autopsy is completed.
With just four days left in 2021, Minneapolis is only three homicides away from matching the grisly record set in the city in 1995 of 97 murders.